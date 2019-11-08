|
PLAIN Mark (Tranent)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Mark, dearly loved husband of Janette, much loved dad of Mark, David, James and Anne, a loving grandad to all the grandchildren. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 13, at 11 am, at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, to which all are welcome . Family flowers only, please. A collection in memory of Mark will be taken for the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 8, 2019