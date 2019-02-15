Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie McLAREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie (McLeod) McLAREN

Notice Condolences

Marjorie (McLeod) McLAREN Notice
McLAREN
Marjorie
(nee McLeod) (Newtongrange)
Marjorie, passed peacefully in the care of Midlothian Community Hospital on February 11, 2019, (aged 86 years), loving wife now gone to join her beloved husband James, much loved mum to David and Sylvia, special gran, great-gran and dear sister. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Wednesday, February 20, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be made to British Heart and Chest, at the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.