McLAREN
Marjorie
(nee McLeod) (Newtongrange)
Marjorie, passed peacefully in the care of Midlothian Community Hospital on February 11, 2019, (aged 86 years), loving wife now gone to join her beloved husband James, much loved mum to David and Sylvia, special gran, great-gran and dear sister. Funeral service will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Wednesday, February 20, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be made to British Heart and Chest, at the service.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 15, 2019
