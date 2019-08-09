Home

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
15:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
McCROSSAN
Marion (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Western General Hospital, on August 5, 2019, aged 72. Marion, much loved wife to Nick, mother to Jacqueline and Nicol, nana to Eva and Oliver, aunt and sister to her family, will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Friday, August 16, at
3.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Donations, if desired, may be made on retiral in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 9, 2019
