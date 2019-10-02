|
|
|
MacDONALD
Marion (Boswall)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on September 19, 2019, Marion (formerly of the Scottish Office and CHAS), aged 95 years, loving wife of the late Ian, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Particularly loved mum of Douglas, gran of Lisa and great-granny (GG) of Rhys. Funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, October 7, at
10.30 am, to which all friends are warmly invited. Family flowers only. Donations may be made to CHAS or Poppy Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 2, 2019