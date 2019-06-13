|
|
|
RORRISON Marilyn (Newtongrange)
Peacefully, at Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, after a long illness on June 9, 2019, Marilyn (formerly District registrar for Midlothian Council), beloved wife of Bob, much loved mum to Scott, devoted gran to Robbie and a good friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, June 20, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are invited.
Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken on behalf of Cancer Research.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 13, 2019
