ARCHIBALD Marilyn
(nee Wilkins) (Loanhead)
Peacefully, at Springfield Bank Care Home, Bonnyrigg, on August 15, 2019. Marilyn, dearly beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Susan and Dawn, loved granny of Alex and Millie and a dear friend of many. Funeral service at Loanhead Parish Church, on Thursday, August 22, at 11 am, thereafter interment at Loanhead New Cemetery (Hunter Avenue), at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be given at the church door after the service in aid of Alzheimers / Parkinsons
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 19, 2019