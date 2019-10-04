Home

STEWART Marie 1st Anniversary
I have lost my life companion,
A life linked with my own.
And day by day, I miss you more,
As I walk through life alone,
I remember the day I met you,
And the day God made you mine,
I remember the day I lost you,
And will till the end of time.
Love always.
Bryce xxx.

We think of you with love today,
But that is nothing new,
We thought about you yesterday,
And the day before that too,
We will think of you tomorrow,
And each day throughout the year,
We will think of you forever,
Because to us you were so dear.
Love always mum.
Jodie, Nicky, Bryce and Michele. xx

Loving thoughts till the end of time,
Of a wonderful daughter, I am proud was mine.
Love dad. x

A kiss thrown up to the sky so blue,
Catch it granny, it's just for you.
GailMarie, Beau, Bobby, Bella and wee Jods. xxxxx
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 4, 2019
