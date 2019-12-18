|
LAWSON Marian (Lasswade)
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on December 15, 2019, Marian, dearly loved daughter of the late James and Annie, much loved mum of Fraser, dear sister of David, loved granny of Euan, dear sister-in-law of Evelyne and a dear mother-in-law of Cath and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, December 20, at 9.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 18, 2019