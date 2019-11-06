|
Waugh (Andreucetti) Maria (Wallyford / Portobello)
Passed away peacefully, at home, on November 1, 2019. Much loved daughter of the late Nello and Dominica Andreucetti, adored sister to the late Nino Andreucetti, beloved wife of the late Archie Waugh, much loved mother to Dorothy, Hilda, Gloria, John, Paul, Michael and the late Richard, mother-in-law to Billy, Billy, Garry, Paula, Louise and Marilyn, blessed with 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, November 11, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 6, 2019