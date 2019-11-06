Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Maria WAUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maria (ANDREUCETTI) WAUGH

Notice Condolences

Maria (ANDREUCETTI) WAUGH Notice
Waugh (Andreucetti) Maria (Wallyford / Portobello)
Passed away peacefully, at home, on November 1, 2019. Much loved daughter of the late Nello and Dominica Andreucetti, adored sister to the late Nino Andreucetti, beloved wife of the late Archie Waugh, much loved mother to Dorothy, Hilda, Gloria, John, Paul, Michael and the late Richard, mother-in-law to Billy, Billy, Garry, Paula, Louise and Marilyn, blessed with 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, November 11, at 11 am, to which all family and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -