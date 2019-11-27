Home

Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00
Seafield Crematorium
WILSON Margot (nee Waugh) (Restalrig)
Passed away peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, Margot, beloved wife of the late George, much loved mum to Pamela and the late Paul, mother-in-law to Jim, loving sister of Rosalie, granny to Billy, Gavin and Kai, great-granny to Lily Grace, L.J. and Leighton. Funeral service to be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Monday, December 2, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 27, 2019
