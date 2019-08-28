|
|
|
FLANNIGAN Margaretta (Rita) (Leith)
Peacefully, at Eagle Lodge Care Home, on August 20, 2019, aged 98, beloved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Murray, Ann, Ian and the late Tommy, mother-in-law to Nestle, Stuart, Frances and the late Jeanette, loving grandma to Tracy and Ross and Murray (Australia), Laura (Gibraltar), Craig, Kerr and the late Gary, great-grandma to Rowan, Lucy, Sonny, Ailsa and Lachlan, Lily and Angus (Australia) and Charlotte-Ann (Gibraltar) and great-great-grandma to Gracie. Funeral service to which all are welcome will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, September 4, at 1 pm. Family flowers only, please. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 28, 2019