WYLIE Margaret (nee Smith) (Dalkeith)
Peacefully, at Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh on June 20, 2019, beloved wife to Ian and loving mother to Elaine and the late Stephen. Friend to all. Funeral service at St Mary's Episcopal Church, Dalkeith at 9.30 am, on Thursday, June 27, and burial at Dalkeith Cemetery at 10.30 am, to which all friends and family are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, donations may be made at the church towards Marie Curie Cancer Care.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 25, 2019
