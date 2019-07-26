|
WILSON Margaret
(nee Wilkie) (Penicuik / Roslin)
After a short illness, Margaret, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, at the Marie Curie Hospice, Edinburgh. Margaret, beloved wife of Andrew, dear mother to Pamela, Linda, Andrena and the late Brenda. Loving granny, great-granny, sister, mother-in-law and a dear friend to many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Thursday, August 1, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but if desired, there will be a retiral collection in aid of Marie Curie.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 26, 2019