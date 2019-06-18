|
WILSON Margaret (Mayfield)
Mr Wilson and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy extended to them following their recent loss.
A special thanks to all the staff at Bonnyrigg Community Hospital and the district nurses who cared for Margaret. Thank you to Rev Malcolm Muir for his comforting service and M&F Funeral Services. Finally, thanks to everyone who attended the service and kindly donated £300 for Cancer Research UK, in her memory.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 18, 2019
