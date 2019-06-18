Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret WILSON

Notice

Margaret WILSON Notice
WILSON Margaret (Mayfield)
Mr Wilson and family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy extended to them following their recent loss.
A special thanks to all the staff at Bonnyrigg Community Hospital and the district nurses who cared for Margaret. Thank you to Rev Malcolm Muir for his comforting service and M&F Funeral Services. Finally, thanks to everyone who attended the service and kindly donated £300 for Cancer Research UK, in her memory.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 18, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.