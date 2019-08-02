Home

WESTWOOD Margaret (nee Johnston) (Moredun / Gorgie)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital on Thursday, July 25, 2019, Margaret, beloved wife of Sonny, much loved mum of Ronald and Susan, mother-in-law of Alex and a loving granny, great-granny and sister.
A funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Monday, August 12, at
2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of Diabetes UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 2, 2019
