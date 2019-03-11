|
|
|
WILSON Margaret Thompson
(nee Steedman) (Musselburgh / Tranent)
Passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Roodlands Hospital with family at her bedside. Beloved mum to Heather and Kenny, a loving mother-in-law of Jim and Suzanne, loved nana of Linsay, Gordon, Leanne and Paul and great-granny of Kyle, Emily, Archie, Jake, Carrick. Nyalah, Murry and many other family friends. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations may be given in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More