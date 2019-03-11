Home

Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
14:00
Seafield Crematorium
Margaret Thompson (Steedman) WILSON

Margaret Thompson (Steedman) WILSON Notice
WILSON Margaret Thompson
(nee Steedman) (Musselburgh / Tranent)
Passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Roodlands Hospital with family at her bedside. Beloved mum to Heather and Kenny, a loving mother-in-law of Jim and Suzanne, loved nana of Linsay, Gordon, Leanne and Paul and great-granny of Kyle, Emily, Archie, Jake, Carrick. Nyalah, Murry and many other family friends. A service will take place at Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 2 pm, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations may be given in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2019
