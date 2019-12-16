|
|
|
SUTHERLAND Margaret (Craigentinny)
Peacefully, in her sleep, at Victoria Manor Care Home, on Monday, December 9, 2019, Margaret (nee Stewart), beloved wife of the late James, much loved mum of Jemima, John, Janice, James and the late Anne, cherished nana and great-nana to all her family. Service to be held at Bellevue Chapel, Rodney Street, on Thursday, December 19, at 12.30 pm, committal thereafter in Piershill Cemetery at 2 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 16, 2019