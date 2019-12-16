Home

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:30
Bellevue Chapel
Rodney Street
Committal
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
14:00
Piershill Cemetery
Margaret SUTHERLAND Notice
SUTHERLAND Margaret (Craigentinny)
Peacefully, in her sleep, at Victoria Manor Care Home, on Monday, December 9, 2019, Margaret (nee Stewart), beloved wife of the late James, much loved mum of Jemima, John, Janice, James and the late Anne, cherished nana and great-nana to all her family. Service to be held at Bellevue Chapel, Rodney Street, on Thursday, December 19, at 12.30 pm, committal thereafter in Piershill Cemetery at 2 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 16, 2019
