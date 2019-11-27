|
SUTHERLAND Margaret (Clovenstone, Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sandy, much loved mum of John, Paul, Jason and the late Angela and Michael, mother-in-law to Fiona, Lana and Alan, loving granny to Jade and Tyler and a much loved auntie to the family. Service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, December 4, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 27, 2019