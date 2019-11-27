Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
13:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret SUTHERLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret SUTHERLAND

Notice Condolences

Margaret SUTHERLAND Notice
SUTHERLAND Margaret (Clovenstone, Edinburgh)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Friday, November 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sandy, much loved mum of John, Paul, Jason and the late Angela and Michael, mother-in-law to Fiona, Lana and Alan, loving granny to Jade and Tyler and a much loved auntie to the family. Service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Wednesday, December 4, at 1.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -