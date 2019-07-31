Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00
St David's RC Church
Dalkeith
SMITH Margaret (nee Harkin) (Dalkeith)
Peacefully, in her sleep on July 24, 2019, aged 92, in the care of Carberry Residential Home, Musselburgh, beloved wife of the late Joe, devoted sister to the late May and great friend to her late brother-in-law Joe, much loved auntie of Raymond and his wife Jean, Danny and his wife Teres and the late Jo and Anne, treasured great-auntie to her many great-nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at St David's RC Church, Dalkeith on Tuesday, August 6, at 10 am, followed by interment in Dalkeith Cemetery, to which all family and friends are invited. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 31, 2019
