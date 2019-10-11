Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
14:30
Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel
FINDLAY Margaret Skinner (nee Kerr) (Buckstone)
Peacefully, at Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on Monday, October 7, 2019, aged 76. Beloved mum of Keith, Lucia and the late Kevin, devoted gran of Kevin. Twin sister of the late Liz and aunty of Douglas, Jacqueline, Kenneth and Scott. A celebration of her life will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, October 18, at 2.30 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, to Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland. Please wear something pink.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 11, 2019
