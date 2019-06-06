|
|
|
Seaton Margaret (nee Kay) (Prestonpans)
It is with the saddest regret, we announce the death of our beloved mother Margaret, on May 29, 2019, who died peacefully, at home, with her family by her side. She was a devoted wife to the late Dave and ma to the late Margaret, Marion, Alicon and Christina, cherished mother-in-law to Ian, David and Dex, a loving sister to Marion and Caroline and her late brothers, a much loved nana to Pamela, David, Allan and Steven and all her great-grandchildren. A service will take place at 11 am, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Seafield Crematorium and all are welcome. A retiral collection will be taken for Harlawhill Day centre. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 6, 2019
Read More