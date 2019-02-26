|
GIBSON Margaret S.
(nee Alexander) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at Erskine Home, Edinburgh, on Sunday, February 17, 2019, Margaret, beloved wife of Jimmy, much loved mum to Lesley, mother-in-law to Davy adored gran to J.J. and Morgan and a dear sister to Joan and the late Norma. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Friday, March 1, at 1.30 pm, Family flowers only please, but donations can be made on retiral in aid of Erskine Home, Edinburgh.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 26, 2019
