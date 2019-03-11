Home

Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:30
Warriston Crematorium
Cloister Chapel
Peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary Edinburgh, on Monday, March 4, 2019. Margaret Rose, beloved wife of David, loving mum of Sharon, Kevin and Craig, cherished gran to Kieran, Niamh and Ollie, much loved sister of Kathleen. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel, on Monday, March 18, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, but donations can be made in aid of the British Lung Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 11, 2019
