FOSTER Margaret Rose
(nee McCann) (Corstorphine)
Suddenly, but very peacefully, on March 6, 2019, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Margaret, aged 78 years, beloved wife and friend of David, loving Mum to Simon and Kate, devoted Grandma to Jasmine, Sophie, Tom and Ruby and sister to Monica and Frances. A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, March 26, at 11 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 19, 2019
