|
|
|
ROBB Margaret
(nee Fairgrieve) (Pencaitland /
North Berwick)
Peacefully, at Edington Hospital, on Saturday, February 16, 2019, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Telfer, dear sister to Jan and the late Alex and Betty, sister-in-law to Adam, dear aunt to Derek, Mechelle, Samantha and the late Leon. Margaret will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A funeral service will be held at
Seafield Crematorium, on Thursday, March 7, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More