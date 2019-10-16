Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
13:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret PURNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Wallace) PURNELL

Notice Condolences

Margaret (Wallace) PURNELL Notice
PURNELL Margaret (nee Wallace) (Clermiston)
Peacefully, on October 7, 2019, after a long battle, well fought, Margaret, beloved wife of George Purnell, much loved mum and best pal of the late George, Alastair, the late David, the late Brian, Graham, and Tracey, devoted granny to Gordon, Ross, Josh, Jake, Rosie, Daniel, Matthew, Amy and Joseph, proud great-granny to Charlie, and dear mother-in-law to Angela, Nova, Rachel and Michael. She was a good friend, neighbour and colleague to all who knew her. Dearly loved and deeply missed. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, October 23, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.