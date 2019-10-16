|
PURNELL Margaret (nee Wallace) (Clermiston)
Peacefully, on October 7, 2019, after a long battle, well fought, Margaret, beloved wife of George Purnell, much loved mum and best pal of the late George, Alastair, the late David, the late Brian, Graham, and Tracey, devoted granny to Gordon, Ross, Josh, Jake, Rosie, Daniel, Matthew, Amy and Joseph, proud great-granny to Charlie, and dear mother-in-law to Angela, Nova, Rachel and Michael. She was a good friend, neighbour and colleague to all who knew her. Dearly loved and deeply missed. Funeral service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Wednesday, October 23, at 1 pm, to which all are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 16, 2019