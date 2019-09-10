Home

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
15:30
Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel
PRIOR Margaret (Leith)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital on Thursday, September 5, 2019, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Frank, dearly loved mum of Brian and his partner Geraldine and dear sister of May. A funeral service will take place at Warriston Crematorium, Cloister Chapel on Friday, September 13, at
3.30 pm, to which all are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, however, a retiral collection will be held on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support, Scotland.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 10, 2019
