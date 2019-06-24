Home

Margaret (Briers) PETRIE

Margaret (Briers) PETRIE Notice
PETRIE Margaret (nee Briers) (Hutchison Cottages)
Peacefully, at home and surrounded by her family, on June 19, 2019, Mags, beloved wife of Jim, loving mum to James and Martyn, mother-in-law to Laura and Hoa and devoted grandmother to William, Amiee and Victoria. Funeral service on Monday, July 1, at 1 pm, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel. Family flowers only, but a collection will be taken for Kidney Research UK. Please wear a splash of colour.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 24, 2019
