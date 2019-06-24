|
PETRIE Margaret (nee Briers) (Hutchison Cottages)
Peacefully, at home and surrounded by her family, on June 19, 2019, Mags, beloved wife of Jim, loving mum to James and Martyn, mother-in-law to Laura and Hoa and devoted grandmother to William, Amiee and Victoria. Funeral service on Monday, July 1, at 1 pm, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel. Family flowers only, but a collection will be taken for Kidney Research UK. Please wear a splash of colour.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 24, 2019
