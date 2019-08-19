|
PALMER Margaret (Mags) (Leith)
Passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 12, 2019. Margaret (nee Wilson), beloved wife of Richard, cherished mum of Colette, Cheryl and son-in-law Garry, loving nana to Brooklyn, Crawford, Kyle, Skye and Summer, dear daughter of the late John and Annie and loving sister to John and Ann. Sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, August 23, at 10.00 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 19, 2019