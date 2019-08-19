Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Mags) PALMER

Notice Condolences

Margaret (Mags) PALMER Notice
PALMER Margaret (Mags) (Leith)
Passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 12, 2019. Margaret (nee Wilson), beloved wife of Richard, cherished mum of Colette, Cheryl and son-in-law Garry, loving nana to Brooklyn, Crawford, Kyle, Skye and Summer, dear daughter of the late John and Annie and loving sister to John and Ann. Sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Friday, August 23, at 10.00 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.