Notice NOBLE Margaret (Bonnyrigg)

Ross, Lynne and the Noble family would like to thank all those who attended Margaret's funeral and also thank everyone for the many kind cards and flowers received. We would also like to thank all health care professionals who were involved in Margaret's treatment and care over the years. Huge thanks to Joni Wilson for her most uplifting and warm service and grateful thanks to Alexander Davidson & Sons for their most respectful care and guidance. Thank you for your kind donations to Age Concern, Cancer in the Elderly, and our final thanks are for "Gran" we will always miss your mischievous humour, kindness and smile. Rest now. Published in Edinburgh News on July 19, 2019