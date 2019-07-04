|
NOBLE Margaret (Bonnyrigg)
After a long illness borne with courage, dignity and humour, Margaret passed away surrounded by much love at The Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Loving wife of the late Peter Noble (Peter Noble glazing) and dearly loved mum of Yvonne and Ross and the late Stephen, mum-in-law and friend to Lynne, sister and best friend of Lala and Rena. Grandmother, great-grandmother and adored "gran" of Georgia, Ellie, Harry and Joseph. You are warmly invited to attend a celebration of Margaret's life at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, July 9, at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired may be given at the service for "Cancer in later life" Age UK.
Published in Edinburgh News on July 4, 2019