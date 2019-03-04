Home

Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:30
St Patrick RC Church
Cowgate
Burial
Following Services
Mount Vernon Cemetery
MOTION Margaret (nee Brennan) (Craigmillar / Southside)
Peacefully, on February 17, 2019, at the Western General Hospital, loved wife of the late James, beloved mother of Karen, Janette and Margaret. Much loved granny and great-gaga, mother-in-law of Tom. A service will be held at St Patrick RC Church Cowgate, at 12.30 pm, on Friday, March 8, thereafter to Mount Vernon Cemetery, to which all family and friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please. There will be a retrial collection in aid of Ward 6, Western General Hospital. Rest in peace our darling mother.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 4, 2019
