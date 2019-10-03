Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McRAE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret McRAE

Notice Condolences

Margaret McRAE Notice
McRAE Margaret Rose (Stockbridge / Barnton) Peacefully, on September 29, 2019, at Strachan House, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Fred, much loved mum to Susan, adoring grandmother of Jamie and Michael. A good friend to son-in-law Rob and a dear sister to Tom and the late Jim. Funeral service on Friday, October 11 at 11 am, at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel. Family flowers only please, but a collection will be taken in aid of the Maggie's Centre.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.