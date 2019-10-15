Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McLAREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Bewick) McLAREN

Notice Condolences

Margaret (Bewick) McLAREN Notice
McLAREN
Margaret (nee Bewick) (Newtongrange)
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at home, with her loving family at her side, our beautiful and courageous mum Margaret, beloved wife of the late Eddie, much loved mum of Brian, Jacqueline, Elaine, Tracey and Catherine, mother-in-law of Linda, Adam, Robert and David, cherished gran, great-gran and loving auntie to Susan. A graveside service will take place at Newbattle Cemetery, on Friday, October 18, at 10 am, to which all friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.