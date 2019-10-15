|
|
|
McLAREN
Margaret (nee Bewick) (Newtongrange)
On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at home, with her loving family at her side, our beautiful and courageous mum Margaret, beloved wife of the late Eddie, much loved mum of Brian, Jacqueline, Elaine, Tracey and Catherine, mother-in-law of Linda, Adam, Robert and David, cherished gran, great-gran and loving auntie to Susan. A graveside service will take place at Newbattle Cemetery, on Friday, October 18, at 10 am, to which all friends are welcome.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 15, 2019