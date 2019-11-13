|
McNAMEE
Margaret Mary (nee Barron) (Craigentinny)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Margaret, beloved wife of the late John, cherished mum of Eddie, Peter and the late David and Steven. Dear sister of Cath and Andrew. Much loved grandma, great-grandma, auntie and friend. Requiem Mass will be held at St Ninian's RC Church, Marionville, on Tuesday, November 26, at 10 am, thereafter to Seafield Crematorium, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations for Amnesty International can be made after the service and at www.scotmidfunerals.coop/obituaries RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2019