Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret McNAMEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary McNAMEE

Notice Condolences

Margaret Mary McNAMEE Notice
McNAMEE
Margaret Mary (nee Barron) (Craigentinny)
Peacefully, at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Margaret, beloved wife of the late John, cherished mum of Eddie, Peter and the late David and Steven. Dear sister of Cath and Andrew. Much loved grandma, great-grandma, auntie and friend. Requiem Mass will be held at St Ninian's RC Church, Marionville, on Tuesday, November 26, at 10 am, thereafter to Seafield Crematorium, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations for Amnesty International can be made after the service and at www.scotmidfunerals.coop/obituaries RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -