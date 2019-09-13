|
|
|
JACKSON Margaret Mary
(nee Gordon) (Oxgangs)
Peacefully at Ellen's Glen House, Edinburgh on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Margaret, greatly loved and loving wife of the late Charlie, much loved mum of Marilyn, Gordon, Donald and Ian, wonderful and proud gran to Claire, Graeme, Rachel, Jaimi, Fiona, Channing, Matthew and Keanna, super mother-in-law to John, Helen and Caroline, grandmother-in-law to Nathan, aunt to Bill and Marjorie, great-aunt to William and David, and so kind to her grandchildren's partners. A celebration of Margaret's life will take place at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel on Friday September 20, at 3pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection in aid of Kidney Research. Please wear bright colours.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 13, 2019