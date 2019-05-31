|
|
|
GOURLAY Margaret
(nee Fairgrieve) Madge (Hillside)
Peacefully, at home, on May 26, 2019, Madge, beloved wife of Andrew, cherished mum of Melissa and Nicola, devoted granma to Sarah, Paul, Robbie, Andrew and Lewis and a much loved mother-in-law to Tony and Neil. Funeral service at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Monday, June 10, at 12 noon, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made on retiral in aid of St Columba's Hospice.
Published in Edinburgh News on May 31, 2019
