LAURENSON Margaret (Stockbridge)
After a long life, peacefully on September 21, 2019, Margaret Laurenson (nee Stewart), beloved wife of the late Tommy, loving mother to Graham and Margie. Funeral service to be held at South Leith Parish Church at 10.45 am, on Tuesday, October 8, with a buffet after. In addition a short committal service will take place at Warriston Crematorium in the Lorimer Chapel at 12.15 pm. No flowers. There will be a collection on behalf of the church. All welcome everywhere.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 2, 2019