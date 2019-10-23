Home

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
St Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Tranent
KING Margaret (nee Carwell) (Tranent)
Margaret, passed away peacefully, at Tranent Care Home, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of Iain, much loved mum, gran, mother-in-law, sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the family. Margaret's funeral will take place on Wednesday, October 30, at St Martin of Tours Catholic Church, in Tranent, at 10 am, thereafter to Tranent Cemetery. Bus in attendance. Margaret, will be received into the church on Tuesday, at 4.30 pm.
Missed beyond words.
Published in Edinburgh News on Oct. 23, 2019
