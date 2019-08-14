Home

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00
Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel
INGRAM Margaret Kennoway
(nee Shaw) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on August 1, 2019. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Bob and loving mother to Kenneth and Fiona, dear mother-in-law to Liz and Martyn, devoted grandma to Ashley, Robbie and Alexander, much loved sister, auntie, great-auntie and cousin. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, August 20, at 12 noon, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, however, there will be a retiral offering for the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, a charity close to Margaret`s heart.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2019
