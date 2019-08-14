|
INGRAM Margaret Kennoway
(nee Shaw) (Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at home on August 1, 2019. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Bob and loving mother to Kenneth and Fiona, dear mother-in-law to Liz and Martyn, devoted grandma to Ashley, Robbie and Alexander, much loved sister, auntie, great-auntie and cousin. A service will be held at Warriston Crematorium, Lorimer Chapel, on Tuesday, August 20, at 12 noon, to which all are invited. Family flowers only please, however, there will be a retiral offering for the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, a charity close to Margaret`s heart.
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 14, 2019