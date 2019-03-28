|
WILLIAMSON Margaret June (nee Curran) (East Linton)
Suddenly but peacefully, at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Monday, March 25, 2019, June, beloved wife of Alex, dearly loved sister of Jean, Peter, John and Alan, loving sister-in-law and aunt of the family. A funeral service to which all family and friends are invited will be held at Prestonkirk Church, East Linton, on Wednesday, April 3, at 11 am, followed by interment in churchyard. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in aid of Chest, Heart & Stroke (Scotland), may be given on retiral.
