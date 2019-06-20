|
|
|
LYNCH Margaret Isabella (nee McCulloch) (Leith)
Peacefully, on June 16, 2019, in the care of Viewpark Nursing Home. Margaret, beloved wife of the late James, loving mother to Patrick and daughter-in-law Joanna, much loved grandmother to Callum and Erin and aunt to the family. A Funeral Mass will take place on June 25, 2019, in St Mary Magdalene Church at 12 noon, thereafter to Mount Vernon cemetery for 1.30 pm. RIP. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on June 20, 2019
Read More