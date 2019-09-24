|
HRYCKOWIAN Margaret (Kirkcaldy / Edinburgh)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on September 12, 2019, aged 87. Beloved wife of the late Osyp, loving mother of Michael and Maria, much loved grandmother to Karina, Jan, Stephen and Tristen. Funeral service will be held at St Andrew's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 24 Dalmeny Street, Leith, on Monday, September 30, at 10 am, followed by interment at Portobello Cemetery, 200 Milton Road, at 11.15 am, to which all are welcome. RIP.
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 24, 2019