|
|
|
HOGG Margaret
(nee Chapman) (Bonnyrigg)
At the Royal Infirmary, Edinburgh, on March 13, 2019, Margaret, dearly beloved wife of Kenny, much loved mum of Kenneth and Lauren, loved gran of Connor, Kayleigh, Sam and Charlie, cherished daughter, sister and sister-in-law and much loved by many. Funeral service at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, March 21, at 10 am, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, may be given at the door after the service, in aid of Lupus. Splash of pink to be worn.
Published in Edinburgh News on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More