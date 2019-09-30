Home

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
15:00
Seafield Crematorium
HOBB Margaret (Leith / Strathpeffer)
Peacefully, at Forthland Lodge, on Friday, September 20, 2019, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Davie, much loved mam/mum of Catherine, Aileen, George and the late Alex. Dearly loved mother-in-law of Jimmy, Linda and Janis and a loving granny and great-granny. (Member of Seafield Bowling Club). A funeral service will be held at Seafield Crematorium, on Friday, October 4, at 3 pm, to which all are welcome. Family flowers only, please. 'Oidhche Mhath. Gum Beannaicheadh Dia Thu'
Published in Edinburgh News on Sept. 30, 2019
