Requiem Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00
St. Mary Magdalene's R.C. Church
Bingham
Interment
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:15
Portobello Cemetery
HANCOCK Margaret (nee McFadyen) (Portobello) Peacefully, at home, on February 9, 2019, surrounded by her family, Margaret, loving wife of the late George, much loved Mum of Michael, Nicola and Louise, dear Nana to Amy, Samantha, Chloe, Nicholas, Emily, Rhys, Murray and Lucas. Requiem Mass at St. Mary Magdalene's R.C. Church, Bingham, on Monday, February 25, at 10 am, thereafter interment in Portobello Cemetery at 11.15 am, both to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Feb. 19, 2019
