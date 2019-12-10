|
FORFAR Margaret (nee Simpson) (Oxgangs)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Robert (Robin), loving mum of Jacqueline, Derick, Linda, Neil and Dorothy and a much loved mother-in-law, granny and great-granny to the family. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, December 17, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 10, 2019