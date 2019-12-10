Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret FORFAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Simpson) FORFAR

Notice Condolences

Margaret (Simpson) FORFAR Notice
FORFAR Margaret (nee Simpson) (Oxgangs)
Peacefully, at the Western General Hospital, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Margaret, beloved wife of the late Robert (Robin), loving mum of Jacqueline, Derick, Linda, Neil and Dorothy and a much loved mother-in-law, granny and great-granny to the family. Funeral service will be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Pentland Chapel, on Tuesday, December 17, at 10.30 am, to which all are welcome. No flowers please, but donations can be given, if desired, in aid of the British Heart Foundation.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -