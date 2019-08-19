Home

Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:30
South Leith Parish Church
Margaret E. BERWICK

BERWICK Margaret E. (Edinburgh / Leith) Suddenly at home, Margaret (aged 94), sister to Donald, sister-in-law to Evelyn and aunt to Gwen and Gillian."Will be sadly missed by family and friends."A service will be held in South Leith Parish Church on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11.30 am, to which all are welcome. There will be a private committal at Warriston Crematorium thereafter. Family flowers only, please. If desired, a donation may be given in aid of the British Sailors Society (Leith Branch).
Published in Edinburgh News on Aug. 19, 2019
