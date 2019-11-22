Home

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
14:00
Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel
DICKSON Margaret
(nee Robertson) (Bonnyrigg)
Peacefully, at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, on Saturday, November 16, 2019, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Ian, much loved mum of Paula and Anna, loving gran to Ryan, Rebecca, Robbie and Allen, great-granny of Leon, Lexi and the bump, loved auntie of the family. Service to be held at Mortonhall Crematorium, Main Chapel, on Thursday, November 28, at 2 pm, to which all friends are welcome. Family flowers only, please.
Published in Edinburgh News on Nov. 22, 2019
