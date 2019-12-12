|
CRAIG Margaret
nee Charlton) (Kirkcaldy)
Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, Margaret, aged 75 years, of Kirkcaldy, devoted and cherished wife of Colin, loving mum of Alan and Lindsey, much loved gran, sister and mother-in-law, also a friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, December 19, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Ward 34 at the Victoria Hospital if so desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 12, 2019