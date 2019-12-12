Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CRAIG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret CRAIG

Notice Condolences

Margaret CRAIG Notice
CRAIG Margaret
nee Charlton) (Kirkcaldy)
Peacefully, at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, Margaret, aged 75 years, of Kirkcaldy, devoted and cherished wife of Colin, loving mum of Alan and Lindsey, much loved gran, sister and mother-in-law, also a friend to many. Funeral service to be held at Kirkcaldy Crematorium, on Thursday, December 19, at 3 pm, to which all family and friends are invited. Family flowers only please, but donations may be given at the crematorium for Ward 34 at the Victoria Hospital if so desired.
Published in Edinburgh News on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -